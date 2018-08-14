Head-To-Head Survey: Stars Group (TSG) versus Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Stars Group (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stars Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stars Group and Alphabet Inc Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group 19.39% 24.66% 8.95% Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stars Group and Alphabet Inc Class C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $1.31 billion 4.64 $259.23 million $2.25 12.42 Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.78 $12.66 billion $32.05 38.66

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than Stars Group. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stars Group and Alphabet Inc Class C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 25 0 2.93

Alphabet Inc Class C has a consensus price target of $1,250.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Alphabet Inc Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet Inc Class C is more favorable than Stars Group.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats Stars Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

