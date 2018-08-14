Head-To-Head Survey: Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) versus GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NYSE: GHG) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million 3.54 $25.53 million $1.47 31.06 GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 13.45 $43.86 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monarch Casino & Resort and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 2 0 2.50 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 12.50% 11.47% 9.00% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

