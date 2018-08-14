Head to Head Review: Callidus Software (CALD) & Infosys (INFY)

Callidus Software (NYSE: INFY) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Callidus Software does not pay a dividend. Infosys pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Callidus Software and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callidus Software 0 9 2 0 2.18 Infosys 3 8 5 0 2.13

Callidus Software currently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Infosys has a consensus target price of $16.65, indicating a potential downside of 20.04%. Given Callidus Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Callidus Software is more favorable than Infosys.

Profitability

This table compares Callidus Software and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42% Infosys 22.30% 23.22% 18.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callidus Software and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47 Infosys $10.94 billion 4.14 $2.49 billion $1.01 20.61

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats Callidus Software on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

