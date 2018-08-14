Head-To-Head Contrast: United Overseas Bank (UOVEY) and ANZ (ANZBY)

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Overseas Bank and ANZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ANZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Overseas Bank and ANZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Overseas Bank $8.99 billion 3.70 $2.46 billion $2.87 13.94 ANZ $26.30 billion 2.36 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.16

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than United Overseas Bank. ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Overseas Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of United Overseas Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Overseas Bank has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. United Overseas Bank pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANZ pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares United Overseas Bank and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Overseas Bank 32.33% 10.40% 1.07% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Overseas Bank beats ANZ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Overseas Bank Company Profile

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services. The company's Global Markets segment offers foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funds and liquidity. Its Other segment provides investment management, property, and insurance services. The company has a network of approximately 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan products, loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured trade and asset finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions. The company's New Zealand division offers retail and commercial banking and wealth management services to consumer, private banking, and small business customers. Its Wealth Australia division provides life, general, and mortgage insurance; and fund management services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

