Head-To-Head Comparison: Maiden (MHLD) & Alleghany (Y)

Maiden (NYSE: Y) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -5.43% -20.26% -2.42% Alleghany 4.48% 3.51% 1.16%

This table compares Maiden and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.92 billion 0.12 -$169.89 million ($2.16) -1.99 Alleghany $6.42 billion 1.45 $90.13 million $2.04 305.12

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. Maiden pays out -27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maiden has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maiden and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alleghany 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Alleghany has a consensus target price of $650.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Alleghany.

Summary

Alleghany beats Maiden on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds, as well as workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. In addition, it operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company; manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as supplier of replacement parts, accessories, and services for various cutting technologies; structural steel fabricator and erector; and provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 226 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

