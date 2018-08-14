Head to Head Comparison: G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and Canada Goose (GOOS)

G-III Apparel Group (NYSE: GOOS) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.80 $62.12 million $1.60 28.61 Canada Goose $461.08 million 12.77 $74.94 million $0.65 83.11

Canada Goose has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G-III Apparel Group. G-III Apparel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 2.85% 9.15% 4.80% Canada Goose 14.80% 41.49% 16.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for G-III Apparel Group and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Canada Goose 0 3 7 0 2.70

G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $53.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Summary

Canada Goose beats G-III Apparel Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, and Starter, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 367 leased retail stores, which included 165 Wilsons Leather stores, 139 G.H. Bass stores, 51 DKNY stores, 8 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 4 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 6 retail stores; wholesale channels, which consist of luxury and outdoor retailers and distributors in 38 countries; and its partner-operated retail location in Tokyo, Japan, as well as operated through e-commerce in 12 countries. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

