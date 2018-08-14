Head to Head Analysis: Howard Hughes (HHC) vs. Regency Centers (REG)

Howard Hughes (NYSE: REG) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Howard Hughes and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 6 6 1 2.62

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $159.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.97%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $68.12, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Howard Hughes does not pay a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.10 billion 4.99 $168.40 million $1.55 82.26 Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.82 $176.07 million $3.69 17.03

Regency Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 17.29% 1.99% 0.91% Regency Centers 22.90% 3.83% 2.28%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Howard Hughes on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 11,031 remaining saleable acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail, 25 office, 6 multi-family, and 3 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located in and around Columbia, Maryland; Honolulu, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York, New York; and The Woodlands, Texas. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

