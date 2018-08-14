Head to Head Analysis: Eldorado Resorts (ERI) & Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts 9.99% 11.64% 3.06% Playa Hotels & Resorts 3.75% 8.22% 3.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88 Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $48.81, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 44.54%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $1.47 billion 2.27 $73.93 million $0.01 4,330.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts $559.54 million 2.41 -$240,000.00 $0.38 27.16

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also owns and operates Isle Casino Hotel?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Lady Luck Casino?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a SINGLE-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg, a dockside casino; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, a dockside casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property, as well as operates Racelinebet.com, which offers online and telephone wagering services on horse races. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 950,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 21,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, 600 table and poker games, and 7,000 hotel rooms. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts comprising 6,130 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

