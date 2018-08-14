HC Wainwright Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 301,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.