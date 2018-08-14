HC Wainwright Analysts Give Pretium Resources (PVG) a $15.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $8.66 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60 and a beta of -0.20.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

