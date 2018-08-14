Hays Advisory LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hays Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

