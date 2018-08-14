Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after purchasing an additional 952,138 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,895,000 after purchasing an additional 315,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

VMC opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,618 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,818,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

