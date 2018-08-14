Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $284.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

