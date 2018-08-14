Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HCAP stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 24.15%. analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 11,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $113,715.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $206,278.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 141,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,185. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

