Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,970,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,281 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $151,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,438 shares of company stock worth $2,605,412 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

