Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,628,682 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $434,607,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,386,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,088,039 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,274,335 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 292,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,912,365 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,197,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $477,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $977,929. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIP opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

