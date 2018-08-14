Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLAG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.78 ($38.38).

Shares of HLAG opened at €35.42 ($40.25) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €24.81 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of €40.20 ($45.68).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

