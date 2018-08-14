Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.69

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.30, with a volume of 151051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 9,726.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 167,586 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.