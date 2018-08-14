Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanmi Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.9262195085705 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,159. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $827.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.68%. equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Scott Diehl purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.