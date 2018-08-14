Hancock Holding (HBHC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hancock were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Hancock by 38.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Hancock by 155.5% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock alerts:

HBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Hancock Holding has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.