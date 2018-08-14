Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.53 Million

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $233.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.49 million and the lowest is $232.70 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $225.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $950.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.90 million to $954.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. 24,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,955. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $616,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 197,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 97,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

