Habit Restaurants (HABT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

