Habit Restaurants (HABT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.
About Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.