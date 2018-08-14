GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,769 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.