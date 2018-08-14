Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after purchasing an additional 327,552 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,662,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,092,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 958,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,719. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

