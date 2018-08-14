Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.40 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 213,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 674,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,170,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.