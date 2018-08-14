Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 710.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

In other Netflix news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,575,465. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

