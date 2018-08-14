Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.85, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $246,490.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $1,742,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $5,055,840. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

