Guess? (GES) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 943,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,333,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $521.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.02 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

