Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Stake Lessened by Northern Cross LLC

Northern Cross LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,960 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa SAB accounts for 3.3% of Northern Cross LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northern Cross LLC owned about 1.70% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $184,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

