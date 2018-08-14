Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 55.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $704,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SUPV stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.85.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $196.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.98%. research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

