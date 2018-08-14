GrowGeneration (GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 19.88%.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 85,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 4.02. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.