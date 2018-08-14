GrowGeneration (GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 19.88%.
GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 85,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 4.02. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
About GrowGeneration
