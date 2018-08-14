Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in BP plc (BP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. BP makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in BP by 253.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in BP by 2,782.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

