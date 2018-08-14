Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.