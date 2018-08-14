Greenleaf Trust Sells 23,309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,847 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,659,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.