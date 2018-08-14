Greenleaf Trust Has $6.69 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

