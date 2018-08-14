Greenleaf Trust Buys 4,224 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,225,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,443,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,521 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,206,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,723,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,426,743,000 after purchasing an additional 596,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,903,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 584,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,946 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

