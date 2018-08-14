Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Shares of GECC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

