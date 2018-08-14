Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a report issued on Sunday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GECC. ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

GECC stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.20% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.