Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,506,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after purchasing an additional 222,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.