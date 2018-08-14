Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.1818022756015 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 60.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

