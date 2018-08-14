Gogo Inc (GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.55). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gogo from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In other news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. acquired 146,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 359,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,149.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,915 shares of company stock worth $3,275,733. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 57.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

