Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $40.74 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 8.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $1,924,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $1,397,285.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,217.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 594,098 shares worth $81,194,292. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.98, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

