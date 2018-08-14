GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $14.93. 3,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,513. The firm has a market cap of $622.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.28. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $348,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

