Globus Medical (GMED) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 387,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,982. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

