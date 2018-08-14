Globus Medical (GMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,753. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $362,230.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.