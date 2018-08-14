Global X Silver Miners (SIL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Global X Silver Miners (BMV:SIL) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SIL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $690.00.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners (BMV:SIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Silver Miners (BMV:SIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply