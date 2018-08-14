Global X Silver Miners (SIL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Global X Silver Miners (BMV:SIL) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SIL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $690.00.

