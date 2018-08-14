Global Medical REIT Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMRE. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

GMRE opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,010,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 143,401 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 437,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

