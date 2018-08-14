Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 825 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $125,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $142,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.76.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

