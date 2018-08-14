Global Financial Private Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $240.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.