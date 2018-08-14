Global Financial Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $204,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,776 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $435.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

